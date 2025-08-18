Active Directory Under Siege – Learn How to Protect It

Ransomware outbreaks, data breaches, and credential theft – in many of today’s high-profile cyberattacks, Active Directory has been a decisive factor in how quickly attackers gained access and how far they were able to move. While thousands have audited AD security in recent years, many still rely on a false sense of safety without truly knowing their vulnerabilities. Join our Active Directory Security Online Seminar in English this December and learn how to protect your organization effectively.

This three-day Intensive Online Seminar will give IT administrators, security professionals, and infrastructure architects the knowledge and tools they need to secure AD against modern threats. You will explore real-world attack vectors that exploit AD, learn how to harden systems and credentials, and discover best-practice administrative models to reduce exposure. The agenda covers everything from authentication mechanisms like NTLM and Kerberos, to auditing techniques, permissions analysis, hybrid identity security, and network segmentation strategies.

Led by Evgenij Smirnov – consultant, security architect, conference speaker, and author of Building Modern Active Directory – the seminar blends deep technical insights with actionable guidance from over 25 years of hands-on Microsoft ecosystem experience. Expect practical demonstrations, tool recommendations (including free audit tools), and design strategies that you can directly apply to your environment.

The Active Directory Security Seminar takes place online from December 1–3, 2025, running from 9:00 AM on day one to approximately 3:30 PM on day three. Participation costs 1,547 Euros for IT-Administrator subscribers and 1,785 Euros for non-subscribers. Secure your spot to gain an expert-level understanding of AD security – and ensure your environment is prepared for today’s and tomorrow’s cyberthreats.